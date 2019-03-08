Mayor of Havering visits Rainham youth centre to support autism charity’s new life skills club

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Dilip Patel, visited the Royal Youth Centre in Rainham this week to meet young people affected by autism.

Cllr Patel spent an hour chatting with the young people and gave them all pin badges. Picture: The Sycamore Trust Cllr Patel spent an hour chatting with the young people and gave them all pin badges. Picture: The Sycamore Trust

On Wednesday (April 3) during Autism Awareness Week, the councillor went to support the Alpha Club, a new project run by the charity Sycamore Trust.

The club will help high-functioning children with autism between the age of 10 and 16 learn life skills and is funded by the Mayor of London’s Young Londoners Fund.

Cllr Patel spent an hour chatting with the young people and gave them all pin badges.

Sycamore Trust spokesman Steve Dixon said: “Some young people with autism struggle with social skills, so this programme aims to help them with basic life skills, such as travelling on public transport, social communication, safe relationships and a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s gone so well, that we’re starting an identical project in Dagenham next month!”