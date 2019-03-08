Search

Mayor of Havering selects three 'chosen charities'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 July 2019

Councillor Michael Deon Burton choses three charities to support throughout the next year. Picture: April Roach.

April Roach

The Mayor of Havering has revealed the three charities he will be raising money for this year.

The mayor has chosen St John Ambulance, Hornchurch, Upminster Sea Cadets and Mardyke Youth & Community Association.

He told the Romford Recorder: "I thought of the bigger charities, and they do wonderful things, but I wanted a local flavour."

By becoming a patron of St John's Ambulance, the mayor hopes to get it better known in Havering and bring in more support.

"I intend to raise its profile locally and I wanted to support small charities particularly", he added.

The second charity cllr Deon Burton has decided to support, Mardyke Youth & Community Association, is a grassroots organisation that provides support for young people such as after school clubs, subsidised food, an advice service even subsidises trips away.

Speaking about the association he said: "People tend not to know about it but they're a fantastic team of volunteers that get the job done and make a difference to people's lives."

The mayor learnt about his final chosen charity, Upminster Sea Cadets, through a "very well-turned out and passionate" 'mayor's cadet'.

The young cadet was nominated out of all of the public services in the borough. The winner accompanies the mayor at official events and meetings.

Through this year's nominee, the mayor learnt about the vital work they do at Upminster Sea Cadets.

The troupe for young people hones skills in water sports and boating as well as working on teamwork, self-development, respect and discipline,

"We've all heard of boy scouts, but Sea Cadets do tremendous work and are far less known", cllr Deon Burton said.

"I was aware of them but I was so impressed by this year's nomination that that's what tipped the balance for me," he said speaking about the mayor's cadet and why he chose the Sea Cadets as a chosen charity.

"Small charities like this one have lost so much funding in these hard times, and their work affects people lives directly and so I wanted to support charities where a few thousand pounds can really make a difference."

