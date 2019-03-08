Search

Mayor of Havering 'immensely proud' as annual Civic Service held in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 September 2019

Pictures from the Mayor of Havering's Civic Service. Picture: Sandra Rowse

The annual Mayor of Havering's Civic Service was held in Rainham earlier this month.

On Sunday, September 22, the annual Mayor of Havering's Civic Service was held in Rainham.

It saw a procession of Sea Cadets and other organisations within the borough march from Whybridge Junior School in Blacksmiths Lane to St John Parish Church in South End Road.

The entire event was organised by this year's Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton.

He told the Recorder: "The entire service was about putting forward the best of Havering.

"This year I thought we would do things a little bit differently - so we got permission to bring the mace out of the town hall and instead of holding it in Romford we held it in my local church and had permission to close all the rounds nearby and really make an event of it.

"I am immensely proud of everyone who took part and helped make it such a success.

"It was a tremendous day."

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the mayor's chosen sea cadet Emma were among those who made readings during the service, along with the mayor himself.

Afterwards, the church choir completed the service with moving renditions of I Will Follow Him and Jerusalem.

