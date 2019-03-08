'An incredible journey': Last year's Mayor of Havering presents £78,600 in donations to his mayoral appeal's chosen charities

Last year's Mayor of Havering, Cllr Dilip Patel, with representatives from his mayoral appeal's chosen charities. Pictures: Dilip Patel. Archant

Havering's former mayor raised an amazing total of £78,616 for charity as part of his mayoral appeal while in office, and presented each of his chosen charities with cheques at a special ceremony last week.

Last year's mayor, Cllr Dilip Patel, selected the Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, Havering Mind and the Rainbow Trust as the main beneficiaries of his mayoral appeal.

He raised thousands of pounds for each of those charities by hosting a number of events, including a Mayor's Variety Show at the Queen's Theatre in February.

And over the course of the year, Cllr Patel also came to learn a bit more about Havering's Talking Newspaper - a Harold Wood based charity that works to record reports on local news for visually impaired people to listen to.

The Mayor thought this was an outstanding project, and so added the talking newspaper to his mayoral appeal as well.

Over the course of his year in office, Cllr Patel raised £24,000 for the Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, £28.000 for Havering Mind, £25,000 for the Rainbow Trust and £1,616 for Havreing Talking Newspaper.

Cllr Patel told the Recorder: "It's been an incredible journey. I have throughly enjoyed my mayoral year.

"I would like to thank all the business who supported me in helping raising much needed funds for my chosen charities and I could have not done this without my committee who worked tirelessly organising various events in aid of the charities.

"I would also like to thank Romford Recorder and East London Enquirer for all the support given to me particularly in covering my events.

"It's helped to raise the profile of all the charities who have mentioned to me that the enquiries and support is up by 7pc whilst It's dropping in the rest of the country.

"Finally I would like to thank all who supported me for giving me the opportunity to serve as First Citizen of the London Borough Of Havering."