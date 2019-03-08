Search

Mayor of Havering joins staff at Queen's Hospital to celebrate Volunteers' Week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 June 2019

Queen's director of nursing, Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton and the volunteers service manager with Edie Lay, the longest serving volunteer at the hospital, who has given up her spare time for the past 28 years.

Queen's director of nursing, Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton and the volunteers service manager with Edie Lay, the longest serving volunteer at the hospital, who has given up her spare time for the past 28 years.

Staff at the borough's NHS trust were delighted last week to celebrate all of the hard work carried out by their volunteers.

Crownfield Junior School helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the Queen's Hospital charity by singing in the atrium.

Queen's Hospital, run by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) welcomed the Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton, as well as fellow councillors Jason Frost and Lynda Rice to help mark the occasion.

During the day, they met 88-year-old Edie Lay who is the trust's longest-serving volunteer of 28 years.

She became a volunteer after retiring from her role at an engineering company and chose to volunteer at the trust's cancer department after her daughter Christine was treated for breast cancer at Oldchurch Hospital before she died.

Edie was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in a special awards ceremony for the trust's volunteers in November.

She said: "They looked after her [Christine] so well and the staff were so kind, that decided it for me. I wanted to say thank you and give something back.

"Because of Christine, I've always volunteered helping cancer patients. Christine would be proud, it's her legacy."

As part of Volunteers' Week, schools also visited the hospital to sing for patients, staff and visitors to raise money for its charity.

Crownfield Junior School, Romford, and the Harris Academy in Rainham, raised almost £400 for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity, to be dedicated to the volunteer fund.

From hits from The Greatest Showman, to some of the children's favourite artists including Jess Glynne and Adele, pupils were delighted to help out.

Proud music teacher Oliver Haise said: "The children were beyond excited to sing at the hospital and it was a great way for us to give something back to our local community.

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd manage to raise so much money during our performance - we're absolutely thrilled that we could help out the hospital volunteers so much."

Other celebrations during Volunteers' Week included an opportunity for the trust to thank all its volunteers, with a photo exhibition showing pictures of volunteers at work taken by students at Havering College, which was on display at the hospital on Friday, June 7.

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following 'reports of assault'

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Flashback: Ford strike threat, increase in child abuse, and a rise in smuggling

60 years ago.

Have your say on Quarles Development housing proposals in Harold Hill

The proposals are for 140 new homes on the former Havering College Quarles Campus site. Picture: Mercury Land Holdings and Bellway Partnerships

Family pays tribute to 'lovely' owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

Mayor of Havering joins staff at Queen's Hospital to celebrate Volunteers' Week

Queen's director of nursing, Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton and the volunteers service manager with Edie Lay, the longest serving volunteer at the hospital, who has given up her spare time for the past 28 years.

