Mayor of Havering joins staff at Queen's Hospital to celebrate Volunteers' Week

Queen's director of nursing, Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton and the volunteers service manager with Edie Lay, the longest serving volunteer at the hospital, who has given up her spare time for the past 28 years. Michael Deon Burton

Staff at the borough's NHS trust were delighted last week to celebrate all of the hard work carried out by their volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crownfield Junior School helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the Queen's Hospital charity by singing in the atrium. Crownfield Junior School helped to raise hundreds of pounds for the Queen's Hospital charity by singing in the atrium.

Queen's Hospital, run by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) welcomed the Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton, as well as fellow councillors Jason Frost and Lynda Rice to help mark the occasion.

During the day, they met 88-year-old Edie Lay who is the trust's longest-serving volunteer of 28 years.

She became a volunteer after retiring from her role at an engineering company and chose to volunteer at the trust's cancer department after her daughter Christine was treated for breast cancer at Oldchurch Hospital before she died.

Edie was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in a special awards ceremony for the trust's volunteers in November.

She said: "They looked after her [Christine] so well and the staff were so kind, that decided it for me. I wanted to say thank you and give something back.

You may also want to watch:

"Because of Christine, I've always volunteered helping cancer patients. Christine would be proud, it's her legacy."

As part of Volunteers' Week, schools also visited the hospital to sing for patients, staff and visitors to raise money for its charity.

Crownfield Junior School, Romford, and the Harris Academy in Rainham, raised almost £400 for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity, to be dedicated to the volunteer fund.

From hits from The Greatest Showman, to some of the children's favourite artists including Jess Glynne and Adele, pupils were delighted to help out.

Proud music teacher Oliver Haise said: "The children were beyond excited to sing at the hospital and it was a great way for us to give something back to our local community.

"Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd manage to raise so much money during our performance - we're absolutely thrilled that we could help out the hospital volunteers so much."

Other celebrations during Volunteers' Week included an opportunity for the trust to thank all its volunteers, with a photo exhibition showing pictures of volunteers at work taken by students at Havering College, which was on display at the hospital on Friday, June 7.