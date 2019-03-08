Search

Mayor of Havering and daredevil hospital volunteer to abseil down 33-storey building for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 September 2019

The Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton and Charlie Richardson, hospital volunteer. Picture: BHRUT

The Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton and Charlie Richardson, hospital volunteer. Picture: BHRUT

A hospital volunteer from Romford will be abseiling down one of London's tallest buildings to raise funds for charity.

Charlie Richardson, a 71-year-old volunteer at Queen's Hospital with the Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: BHRUTCharlie Richardson, a 71-year-old volunteer at Queen's Hospital with the Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: BHRUT

Charlie Richardson, a 71-year-old volunteer at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust will be abseiling down Broadgate Tower this Saturday, September 7.

The grandfather-of-seven is no stranger to daredevil challenges.

Just last year he did a skydive, raising more than £2,000 for the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity.

Charlie said: "My family think I'm mad but I've got bolder as I've got older!

"I love being a volunteer at the trust, every day is different and when someone says thanks, you know it's all worth it, so I want to raise as much money for the charity as I can."

The mayor of Havering, councillor of Michael Deon Burton will be joining Charlie in his abseil challenge.

"This is for a really good cause so I'm happy to do anything to raise the profile of our hardworking NHS volunteers," said Cllr Deon Burton.

"It's quite a feat for me, however, Charlie is very convincing and although I might change my mind second before stepping over the edge - I am looking forward to it.

"I'd encourage everyone to dig deep and support this worthwhile fundraising effort by sponsoring Charlie."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/charliesabseil.

