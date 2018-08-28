Search

Mayor hands out awards to Sycamore Trust’s craft and sewing group

PUBLISHED: 10:07 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:07 24 December 2018

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Dilip Patel (centre) with members of the Sycamore Trust's craft and sewing group. Photo: Steve Dixon

The Mayor of Havering, Councillor Dilip Patel (centre) with members of the Sycamore Trust's craft and sewing group. Photo: Steve Dixon

Steve Dixon

The Mayor of Havering was a special guest at the Sycamore Trust just before Christmas, meeting members of the craft and sewing group that meets in the charity’s autism hub in the Liberty Centre.

Mayor Councillor Dilip Patel chatted to the young women for over an hour and presented certificates to all the group members in recognition of their achievements throughout the latter part of 2018.

The Sycamore Trust is a charity that helps individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Spokesman Steve Dixon explained the importance of the programme.

He said: “Girls and young women tend to avoid diagnosis of ASD because they are so good at copying their peers.

“As a result, only one in five of our service users are female so we felt it was important to create an environment where they felt comfortable and this group has been a huge success.

“The girls were very excited to meet the Mayor and we’re delighted that he has shown such an interest in the project.”

