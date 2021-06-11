Pupils equipped for 'medical emergencies' after winning first aid classes

Published: 10:56 AM June 11, 2021

The Mawney Foundation School pupils received free first aid training from Lynn Jefferis (r) - Credit: Lynn Jefferis / The Mawney Foundation School

A Romford primary school has received free first aid training for Year Six students.

The Mawney Foundation School won the classes through First Aid in Schools, a partnership between Savlon and Mini First Aid.

Two classes, valued at £600, were delivered on June 8 by Mini First Aid trainer Lynn Jefferis.

Lynn, who heads the organisation in north Essex and Havering, told this paper: "The kids loved it.

"They really did seem to enjoy it - we do have quite a lot of fun, even though the subject is serious.

"The most important thing is they learn how to call for help, and put people in the recovery position to avoid choking."

Her husband, also a first aid trainer, came along to help and showed the children how to put bandages on correctly.

The competition saw 100 schools across the country receive free classes, as part of Savlon’s First Aid for Life campaign.

Founded in 2014 by mum-of-six Kate Ball, Mini First Aid's course content has been developed in partnership with educational psychologists, teachers and first aid industry bodies and its trainers are all experienced in working with children as young as three years old.

Launching First Aid in Schools in April, Kate said: “We’re delighted to get on board with Savlon to be able to offer this fantastic nationwide initiative for primary school children to receive some bespoke First Aid classes, where they can learn vital skills for life."

In the session, children learnt to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding, and to carry out CPR.

They were also taught about helping people who are choking, and after the class, children received a certificate and a booklet to take home.

Brand manager for Savlon, Kelly Auty, added: “The Mini First Aid partnership offers reassurance for parents and teachers that your children are equipped with the tools and techniques to remain as safe as possible, whilst being delivered in a way that’s relevant for them.

"Our partnership with Mini First Aid is a great way of ensuring our primary school children are given every chance for the best outcome possible in the case of a medical emergency."



