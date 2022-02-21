News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Welcoming' rugby club marks 10-year anniversary milestone

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:59 PM February 21, 2022
Mavericks RFC

Mavericks RFC players on February 19 - back l-r: Will Maude, Fred Houseago, Russell Draper, Tom Ellis, Casey Morgan, Lawrence Jenkins, Harry Morgan, Lloyd Hardin, Tom Hill, Tom Morgan, Hamish Paulin. Front l-r: Luke Lovell, Tom Larke, Aaron Babai, Ciaran Dennis, Jack Kite, Liam Demmon, Sol West, Harvey Addison - Credit: Casey Morgan

A mid-table Brentwood rugby club is celebrating its decade anniversary this year.  

The Mavericks RFC rugby club, based in Warley, was launched in January 2012 and aims to uphold the traditional rugby values of friendship, sportsmanship and fair play.  

It has members from across Havering and Brentwood and holds training sessions every Wednesday evening at Warley Playing Fields. 

Club chariman Gavin Maude, 50. - Credit: Gavin Maude

Zambia-born chair, Gavin Maude, 50, who lives in Upminster, said the club was started “to create a player, coach, family-oriented environment that was all inclusive for children, men and women”.  

At the moment the club only has a fifteen-man side but Gavin said they are looking to expand. 

He said: “We’re excited about taking our next steps as a club, which are to build a new club house, improve facilities so that we can start to expand the club and provide rugby opportunities to children, women and men in the local area.”  

Gavin said the Mavericks aim to “ensure that we create a positive environment that enables individuals from all backgrounds and abilities to thrive and enjoy the sport of rugby”. 

Mitch Gilbert, 24, upholds many roles in the club. - Credit: Mitch Gilbert

Mitch Gilbert, from Hornchurch, has been involved with the club for five years and has held many roles, including as a disciplinary and safeguarding officer.  

The 24-year-old, who is also a player on the side, said the club is “a bunch of mates that play rugby and do lunches and sponsored events together”.  

He said he enjoys being a part of the club because of its “true values of friendship”.  

Mitch hadn’t played rugby before he joined, but the club was "very welcoming”, he added.  

Club captain Casey Morgan, 26, from Brentwood, joined the club when it first formed in 2021.

He became captain this season: “The main vision at the minute is to build an enjoyable atmosphere that people want to be a part of and want to buy into, with a certain culture that progresses and goes forward, whether that's a better standard of rugby or just social members.  

“We want to build a good enjoyable culture and a nice place to be around to promote rugby and be around friends.”  

Recently the club beat Canvey Island RUFC 50-12 and they will next play against Romford and Gidea Park RFC on Saturday, February 26.  

