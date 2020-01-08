Journey through eight decades of musicals: The Masters of the House come to Hornchurch

The Masters of the House are coming to Queen's Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain. Bonnie Britain

A spectacular journey through the world of musical theatre, The Masters of the House, is coming to Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch.

Emily Dunn and Jayne O’Mahoney performing The Masters of the House, which is coming to Queen’s Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain. Emily Dunn and Jayne O’Mahoney performing The Masters of the House, which is coming to Queen’s Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain.

For one night only on Monday (January 13), the cream of the West End's performers will be showcasing the most iconic songs from across the decade - Les Misérables, which Jayne has been performing since childhood as well as Phantom of the Opera, The Producers and other hit West End musicals.

The show is constantly being updated with songs carefully selected from over eight decades of popular musical theatre, including favourite such as Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop of Horrors), Oh What A Circus (Evita), Defying Gravity (Wicked), Tell Me It's Not True (Blood Brothers) and some wonderful songs from The Greatest Showman.

What started as a duo 20 years ago with Jayne O'Mahoney, a West End star, and musical director, Dominic Barlow, has been dazzling audiences around the country ever since, now with their rotating team of four.

"The pool of performers changes and keeps its fresh, everyone pitches in with new ideas," explains Jayne.

Jayne O’Mahoney, Jonathan Walker Gilland, Emily Dunn, Graham Vick will be performing The Masters of the House on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain. Jayne O’Mahoney, Jonathan Walker Gilland, Emily Dunn, Graham Vick will be performing The Masters of the House on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain.

The team tweak and change the performances almost with every show, so no two performances are the same. They try to keep the hits from the latest musicals in the mix,

"There's so much more flexibility with this show, when you're performing the same show eight times a week, it gets relentless no matter what you're playing, you can't sustain it," said Jayne.

"Doing different things all the time makes you grow as a performer."

And to make sure no two shows are ever the same, the quartet work with different singers and different live bands so their sound is always fresh and evolving.

The Masters of the House are coming to Queen’s Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain. The Masters of the House are coming to Queen’s Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain.

With just their four superb voices and their amazing band, The Masters of The House succeed in recreating a spine-tingling, emotive tribute fitting of this great musical selection - and there's even a medley or two to make sure they fit as many songs as possible into the show's tight 140-minute run time.

Jayne's musical journey started age nine, when she was cast as the child Cosette from Les Misérables in 1985,

After agents came advertising the opportunity to be a star in the show at her local dance school in Maidenhead, Jayne jumped at the idea.

The Masters of the House are coming to Queen’s Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain. The Masters of the House are coming to Queen’s Theatre on January 13. Picture: Bonnie Britain.

Eight call backs later, she found herself starring in the number one role, first showing at London's Barbican and later showing at the Palace Theatre.

She then went on to train at Redroof Theatre School, where she was classmates with Kate Winslet, later winning a place at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama age sixteen.

She went on to perform as the older version of Cosette and has also been lucky enough to work with the likes of John Barrowman and Marty Webb in productions such as Evita and Phantom of the Opera.

With a lifetime's worth of experience of playing different roles in Les Misérables, we can trust Jayne's rendition of One Day More and Do You Hear the People Sing? to be a good ones.

The other cast members are also lucky enough to have a wealth of experience to call upon.

There's Jonathan Walker Gilland, who is coming straight off the stages of Broadway in New York City; Emily Dunn, who most recently performed in the West End's Mamma Mia; and Graham Vick, whose CV also benefits from an incredible amount of West End work.

"Our voices are all very different and have different tones, but all blend together really nicely," said Jayne.

The team have been travelling up and down the country, and even as far afield as Europe, and also have big plans for this year, taking them all the way to China on an international tour.

The Masters of the House will be at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane Hornchurch at 7.30pm on Monday January 13.

Find tickets at www.queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/masters-of-the-house/