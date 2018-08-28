Search

Marshalls Park students treated to a tour of Cambridge University as part of new educational scheme

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 January 2019

A lucky group of Marshalls Park Academy students visited St Catharine's College, Cambridge, as part of the university's Scholars programme launch. Photo: Marshalls Park Academy

A lucky group of Marshalls Park Academy students visited St Catharine's College, Cambridge, as part of the university's Scholars programme launch. Photo: Marshalls Park Academy

Archant

A group of Romford students were lucky enough to visit one of the oldest educational institutions in the world last week to take part in a special event.

Twelve Marshalls Park Academy students made the long trip from the Pettits Lane school to St Catherine’s College, Cambridge University, for the launch of its Scholars programme.

The students had a tour of the university, founded in 1209, and discussed how to best study.

They met with their PhD tutor and for the first time and completed the tutorial which was very interesting.

The students will now work with the tutor for a total of seven hours before submitting their final assignments in April.

They will then look forward to a graduation at another Russell Group University.

A school spokesman said: “It’s great to experience such a historic university.

“The PhD tutor was educated in Yale so the students got to speak to her about life at university which was eye opening! I look forward to seeing how the students engage with the topic and the assignments they submit.”

