Man with links to Barking and Dagenham, Ilford and Romford wanted in connection with burglaries

PUBLISHED: 12:50 20 December 2018

Kieran Francis is wanted in connection with burglaries. Photo: Met Police

Archant

The Met Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries.

Kieran Francis, 32, also known as Kieran Pepper, is wanted by the police.

He has links to Barking and Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Braintree.

Residents are asked to call Roads and Transport Policing Command on 101 if they have any information about his whereabouts.

