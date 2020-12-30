Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials Archant

Armed police were called to Romford town centre on Sunday after reports of men seen carrying a gun and ended up arresting a wanted man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing six police vehicles and a number of firearms officers in Romford High Street at around 2pm on December 29.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers had been called to Logan Mews, just off the High Street, to "reports of males seen in possession of a firearm" at 12.34pm.

The spokeswoman added: "Officers, including firearms officers, attended. A search of the address was conducted - no firearms were found.

You may also want to watch:

"One male was arrested for breach of his licence and recalled to prison."

The Metropolitan Police's Specials Twitter account revealed the heavy emergency services presence in the area had been due to the fact a wanted man had been found in the town centre.

MPSSpecials tweeted: "Male arrested by East Area taskforce in Havering for being wanted on recall to prison.

"Now safely in a cell awaiting collection.

"Thanks to @MPSFirearms for your assistance with the incident."