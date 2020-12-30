Search

Advanced search

Updated

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 30 December 2019

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Archant

Armed police were called to Romford town centre on Sunday after reports of men seen carrying a gun and ended up arresting a wanted man.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing six police vehicles and a number of firearms officers in Romford High Street at around 2pm on December 29.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers had been called to Logan Mews, just off the High Street, to "reports of males seen in possession of a firearm" at 12.34pm.

The spokeswoman added: "Officers, including firearms officers, attended. A search of the address was conducted - no firearms were found.

You may also want to watch:

"One male was arrested for breach of his licence and recalled to prison."

The Metropolitan Police's Specials Twitter account revealed the heavy emergency services presence in the area had been due to the fact a wanted man had been found in the town centre.

MPSSpecials tweeted: "Male arrested by East Area taskforce in Havering for being wanted on recall to prison.

"Now safely in a cell awaiting collection.

"Thanks to @MPSFirearms for your assistance with the incident."

Most Read

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Hornchurch off-licence wants to stay open until midnight

Wingletye Food and Wine has applied to extend their alcohol-selling hours. Picture: Google.

Heritage: A saucy song at Harold Wood

The King Harold Hotel in Harold Wood in 1910. Picture: Chris Saltmarsh and Norma Jennings

Forty firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears

Cosy Hop Inn micro pub opens in Hornchurch

The Hornchurch Hopp Inn Micro Pub opened on Saturday, December 21. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Hornchurch off-licence wants to stay open until midnight

Wingletye Food and Wine has applied to extend their alcohol-selling hours. Picture: Google.

Heritage: A saucy song at Harold Wood

The King Harold Hotel in Harold Wood in 1910. Picture: Chris Saltmarsh and Norma Jennings

Forty firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears

Cosy Hop Inn micro pub opens in Hornchurch

The Hornchurch Hopp Inn Micro Pub opened on Saturday, December 21. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Where did it all go wrong for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini?

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini

Motorsport: Thompson signs for Trade Price Cars Racing

Bobby Thompson has signed for Trade Price Cars Racing for the 2020 season

Moyes returns as Hammers boss

West Ham United manager David Moyes (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Forty firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator

Firefighters tackle fire at Rainham waste incinerator plant. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists