Wanted: 53-year-old man wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering
PUBLISHED: 09:35 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 23 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering.
Gary Tachell, 53, is wanted by police.
He is known to attempt to engage with Havering and Essex residents in order to secure work which is paid for up front but then never completed.
If Gary approaches you for work call 999 stating your location and where the man is.