Man wanted by Romford police arrested in Ilford

A man wanted by Romford Town Police has been arrested in Valentine's Park, Ilford. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

A man wanted by Romford Town Police in connection with a shoplifting incident has been arrested in Ilford.

After Romford police appealed for help in finding a man, a member of the public spotted the 21-year-old in Valentine's Park.

He has now been arrested and remains in custody.