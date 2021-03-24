News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gidea Park man walks from London to Brighton for Comic Relief

person

Sally Patterson

Published: 9:52 PM March 24, 2021   
Man wearing headphones and glasses walking along road

Alok Shukla on his London to Brighton Fundraiser - Credit: Alok Shukla/ Youtube

A Gidea Park man who walked from London to Brighton has raised over £160 for charity.

Alok Shukla hiked over 50 miles in support of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust as part of Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day.

Man in driveway mirror

Alok was prepared for all seasons, wearing waterproofs and carrying a brolly. - Credit: Alok Shukla

The 52-year-old was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died in February after raising millions of pounds for charity by walking laps around his garden.

Soon after 7am on Sunday, March 14, Alok embarked on his journey from Westminster - two police warnings, three wrong turns and four lost hours later, he arrived in Brighton early on Monday morning.

Alok said he was able to make up for lost time thanks to “magical coffee”, “the presence of Godly spirits” and a short bus journey.

Sunrise over Brighton Pier and cafe

The Romford walker with met with a beautiful sunrise over Brighton Pier. - Credit: Alok Shukla

You may also want to watch:

He said: “My solo adventure, I never thought of doing it until two weeks ago, but reaching Brighton at sunrise was my prize.”

The keen walker video blogged the journey on his phone, and highlights included the London Eye, Lambeth Bridge and Brighton Pier. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Romford man, 29, jailed after series of Havering and Essex burglaries
  2. 2 Gooshays is Havering's worst neighbourhood for fly-tipping
  3. 3 Coping with grief amid Covid: 'Only wrong thing to say is saying nothing' 
  1. 4 Memorial bench fundraiser for 'well-loved' Romford ambulance worker
  2. 5 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  3. 6 Thousands oppose Chigwell Row girlguiding campsite closure
  4. 7 Police make arrest after spate of Harold Wood vehicle offences
  5. 8 Covid-19 rapid testing site opens for those without symptoms
  6. 9 School marks 78 years since RAF pilot swerved plane to save children
  7. 10 Gidea Park suffers highest Covid-19 deaths in Havering since pandemic began
Charity News
Travel Features
Essex Life
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simbiso Moula

Women's Safety

Midwife killed by her controlling husband after years of domestic abuse

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Harold Hill fraudster

Crime

Harold Hill fraudster jailed for loan scheme scam worth almost £500k

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A lithograph of Marshalls House, Romford in 1889.

Hertitage

How Marshall's Park estate got its name

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
Primula Court at the King's Park estate in Harold Wood

Havering Council | Special Report

Residents 'stuck' in flammable flats can't sell their homes

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus