Gidea Park man walks from London to Brighton for Comic Relief

Published: 9:52 PM March 24, 2021

Alok Shukla on his London to Brighton Fundraiser - Credit: Alok Shukla/ Youtube

A Gidea Park man who walked from London to Brighton has raised over £160 for charity.

Alok Shukla hiked over 50 miles in support of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust as part of Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day.

Alok was prepared for all seasons, wearing waterproofs and carrying a brolly. - Credit: Alok Shukla

The 52-year-old was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died in February after raising millions of pounds for charity by walking laps around his garden.

Soon after 7am on Sunday, March 14, Alok embarked on his journey from Westminster - two police warnings, three wrong turns and four lost hours later, he arrived in Brighton early on Monday morning.

Alok said he was able to make up for lost time thanks to “magical coffee”, “the presence of Godly spirits” and a short bus journey.

The Romford walker with met with a beautiful sunrise over Brighton Pier. - Credit: Alok Shukla

You may also want to watch:

He said: “My solo adventure, I never thought of doing it until two weeks ago, but reaching Brighton at sunrise was my prize.”

The keen walker video blogged the journey on his phone, and highlights included the London Eye, Lambeth Bridge and Brighton Pier.



