Man arrested for drink driving after Romford four-way collision

A four-way collision took place in Main Road, Romford, last night. Picture: Mark Ellis Mark Ellis

A man was arrested for drink driving last night after a four-way collision in Romford.

Police were called at around 10.28pm to reports of a collision in Main Road, Romford.

The road was temporarily closed as the London Ambulance Service and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade attended.

A driver of a land rover was arrested at the scene for drink driving after he sustained injuries to himself, including possible broken ribs and spinal injuries.

His injuries are not life threatening and was taken to the major trauma centre at the Royal London Hospital for treatment.

The London Ambulance Service said an ambulance crew, two medics and an incident response officer were sent to the scene.

London's Air Ambulance response car was also dispatched.