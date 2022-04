A man was hit by a car in Hornchurch on Saturday night (April 9) - Credit: MPS

A man was hit by a car in Hornchurch on Saturday night.

At 11.17pm on Saturday - April 9 - the police were called to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on High Street.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

The pedestrian, aged in his early 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.