Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 08:20 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 12 August 2019

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

A man in his 20s was found suffering from a stab injury in Rainham following reports of armed men fighting in the streets.

The Metropolitan Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons outside Blewitts Cottages at around 12.45am on Sunday, August 11.

People involved in the fight had already left the scene by the time the officers arrived.

Shortly afterwards, the London Ambulance Service alerted the police to an injured man in Manser Road, a few streets away from Blewitts Cottages.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was found suffering from a stab injury to his stomach," said a Met police spokesman.

"Officers attended and found the victim, along with another man aged in his 30s, who was suffering from a laceration to his head."

Both men were taken to an east London hospital where their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

