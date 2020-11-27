News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in his 60s stabbed in Romford

Published: 11:16 AM November 27, 2020    Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020
A man in his early 60s has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a house in Parkside Av...

A man in his early 60s has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a house in Parkside Avenue. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

A man in his early 60s has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a house in Romford

Police say they were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly before 8pm yesterday (November 26) to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries at a property in Parkside Avenue.

He was taken by the ambulance to a hospital, where his condition is being treated as potentially life-threatening.

One person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Enquiries continue.

