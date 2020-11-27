Man in his 60s stabbed in Romford
PUBLISHED: 11:16 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 27 November 2020
A man in his early 60s has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a house in Romford
Police say they were called by the London Ambulance Service shortly before 8pm yesterday (November 26) to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries at a property in Parkside Avenue.
He was taken by the ambulance to a hospital, where his condition is being treated as potentially life-threatening.
One person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Enquiries continue.
