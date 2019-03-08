Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 18:18 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 17 August 2019

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed this morning.

Police were called today, Saturday, August 17, at around 2am to Tennyson Way, Hornchurch, by the London Ambulance Service to a report of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended along with the LAS and found a man in his 20s suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Most Read

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Isthmian North: Romford 1 Canvey Island 2

Harry Aldridge of Romford FC tips the ball over from a corner during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

West Ham grab first point of the season with draw at bogey-boys Brighton

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Dan Burn (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Isthmian Premier: Worthing 0 Hornchurch 6

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Balanta brace inspires Daggers to victory over Harrogate

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

EuroHockey: England 2 Wales 2

England's Samuel Ward celebrates his goal against Wales (pic WSP Koen Suyk)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists