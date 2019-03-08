Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed this morning.

Police were called today, Saturday, August 17, at around 2am to Tennyson Way, Hornchurch, by the London Ambulance Service to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with the LAS and found a man in his 20s suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.