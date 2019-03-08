Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch
PUBLISHED: 18:18 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 17 August 2019
Google Maps
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed this morning.
Police were called today, Saturday, August 17, at around 2am to Tennyson Way, Hornchurch, by the London Ambulance Service to a report of a stabbing.
You may also want to watch:
Officers attended along with the LAS and found a man in his 20s suffering from stab injuries.
He was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.