Search

Advanced search

Burglar avoids lengthy jail sentence after stealing from Woodford Green children's hospice store in Romford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 September 2019

Lee Semain was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court for breaking into The Haven House Children’'s Hospice store in South Street, Romford. Picture: Haven House

Lee Semain was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court for breaking into The Haven House Children''s Hospice store in South Street, Romford. Picture: Haven House

Archant

A 42-year-old burglar who broke into a Woodford Green children's hospice shop in Romford will be released from custody today after being handed a prison sentence so short he had already served more than half of it in custody.

Lee Semain, of no fixed address, broke into Haven House Children's Hospice store in South Street sometime between 5pm on Saturday, August 17 and 9am on Sunday, August 18.

He smashed open a glass door and stole goods worth a small sum of cash.

Due to the damage caused by the break-in, the store was forced to close for a day and a half.

This resulted in a loss of earnings for the hospice which is based in High Road, Woodford Green.

When police arrested Semain outside Romford Station he was found with a screwdriver and was charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Semain pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (September 3).

Prosecutor Martin Whitehouse acknowledged that there was a "nasty element" to the burglary but doubted that Semain targeted the shop knowing that it belonged to a children's hospice.

In Semain's defence Robyn Murdo-Smith told the court that though the defendant was currently homeless, if he were released he would be able to stay under the supervision of a relative at their home address.

You may also want to watch:

"[Semain] left school with no qualifications," said the barrister who defended Semain free of charge.

"He suffers from epilepsy. He's had a drinking problem for a considerable amount of time.

"About three or four years ago he started to live on the streets and he's tried to do everything he can to get into accommodation.

"He has been amazingly candid with officers in admitting he had the screwdriver to protect himself and he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity."

In an open letter to the perpetrator, staff at the hospice expressed how the break-in had impacted them emotionally.

They wrote: "Our staff and volunteers are so proud of their shop with many giving up their time to support the hospice and ensure the shop is open.

"To them this feels like someone has broken into their own homes."

Semain was given two sentences of 28 days' imprisonment to run concurrently.

Judge Paul Southern concluded that as Semain has already been in custody since August 19 and served half of his jail term, he was to be released from court today.

Councillors from Waltham Abbey set up a crowdfunder for the hospice following the burglary.

Visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shane-yerrell-497?utm_term=826Wwm8mv.

Related articles

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson pleased with comfortable victory at home to Wingate & Finchley

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate boss Clark says his side lacked energy at Hornchurch

Ahmet Rifat of Wingate and Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Four fire engines tackle Collier Row grass fire

LFB Fire engine

Burglar avoids lengthy jail sentence after stealing from Woodford Green children’s hospice store in Romford

Lee Semain was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court for breaking into The Haven House Children’'s Hospice store in South Street, Romford. Picture: Haven House

Romford nurse will test her survival skills on Bear Gryll’s new show Treasure Island

Cat, from Romford, is joining 12 other contestants in competing for �100,000 cash in Bear Gryll's Treasure Island. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists