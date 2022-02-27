Firefighters rescue man from Romford flat blaze
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A man has been rescued from a Romford flat fire believed to have “involved cooking” and been “accidental”.
Following the incident, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged people to ensure cooking is never left unattended.
Firefighters attended a ground floor flat in a converted semi-detached house on Regarth Avenue just before 8.45am on February 24.
LFB controlled the fire within an hour, however, part of a ground floor flat was damaged by the flames.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety.
He was suffering smoke inhalation and was assessed at the scene by paramedics.
Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Romford, Hornchurch and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.
Most Read
- 1 5 of the highest paid job vacancies in London right now
- 2 Parents complain after primary school offers extra play time for money
- 3 Cop fatally injured elderly pedestrian at crossing, court told
- 4 Couple's gelateria plans bring dessert parlour to Hornchurch
- 5 Romford man arrested after car driven 'wrong way' on A13 and crashed
- 6 Romford 76-year-old arrested after car stop in which a 'large machete' was seized
- 7 New bid to build farm building on Noak Hill's Green Belt after previous refusal
- 8 Property spotlight: Five £500k homes sold in three years in Harold Wood cul-de-sac
- 9 Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned
- 10 Retrospective approval sought for extension of Cranham traveller caravan site
A spokesperson for LFB said: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.
"Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill - if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.”
Safety advice issued by the LFB includes double checking the cooker and hob are turned off after cooking, fitting a heat alarm in the kitchen and ordering a takeaway if you don’t feel well.