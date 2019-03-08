Search

Man rescued from Romford fire

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 May 2019

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters rescued a man from a semi-detached house on fire in Romford.

The London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a fire at a house in Kirby Close on Tuesday, May 7 at around 3.20pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man from the first floor where a small part of a bedroom was damaged by the fire.

Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters tackled the blaze, with fire crews from Romford and Hornchurch fire stations attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

