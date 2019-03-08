Man pleads guilty to burglary of Woodford Green children's hospice's store in Romford

Thieves broke intoThe Haven House Children's Hospice store in South Street, Romford and stole a small sum of cash. Picture: Haven House Archant

A 42-year-old man has admitted to stealing money from a children's hospice store in Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at The Haven House Children's Hospice store in South Street on Sunday, August 18.

A spokeswoman from the police's East Area Command Unit told the Recorder that the store's glass door was smashed open and money was stolen.

You may also want to watch:

The hospice, which is based in High Road, Woodford Green, provides end of life care, bereavement support, sensory play, music therapy and physiotherapy for young people in Redbridge and Havering.

It was forced to close its Romford store for a day and a half following the damage caused by the burglary.

Lee Semain, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He plead guilty to his charges at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 21 and he will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, September 3.