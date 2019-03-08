Search

Man pleads guilty to burglary of Woodford Green children's hospice's store in Romford

PUBLISHED: 15:25 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 28 August 2019

Thieves broke intoThe Haven House Children’s Hospice store in South Street, Romford and stole a small sum of cash. Picture: Haven House

Archant

A 42-year-old man has admitted to stealing money from a children's hospice store in Romford.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at The Haven House Children's Hospice store in South Street on Sunday, August 18.

A spokeswoman from the police's East Area Command Unit told the Recorder that the store's glass door was smashed open and money was stolen.

The hospice, which is based in High Road, Woodford Green, provides end of life care, bereavement support, sensory play, music therapy and physiotherapy for young people in Redbridge and Havering.

It was forced to close its Romford store for a day and a half following the damage caused by the burglary.

Lee Semain, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

He plead guilty to his charges at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 21 and he will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, September 3.

