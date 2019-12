Have you seen this 25-year-old man missing from Romford?

Kamran Ahmed, 25, is missing from Romford.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old man from Romford.

The Metropolitan Police are concerned for the welfare of Kamran Ahmed who is missing from Romford.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Audi logo on the back.

If you have any information about his whereabouts place call 101 quoting #19MIS048145.