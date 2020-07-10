Appeal to find vunerable 26-year-old missing from Elm Park

He has blonde/light brown hair, has a slim build. Last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark blue trousers and black trainers. Picture: Martyn Noreika Martyn Noreika

A 26-year-old man has been missing from Elm Park for three days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon, 26, was last seen riding a silver bicycle. Picture: Martyn Noreika Simon, 26, was last seen riding a silver bicycle. Picture: Martyn Noreika

Brother Martyn Noreika said: “We are really concerned about my brother Simonas Noreika (Simon). He went out for his daily bike ride at noon and was due home around 2pm (July 7) but he hasn’t been seen since.

“He has mental health problems and could be at risk of harm, but he is not dangerous to anyone else. He is very tall (6ft 9) with blonde/light brown hair and a slim build.

You may also want to watch:

“When he left he was wearing a light grey hoodie, dark blue trousers and black trainers. His bike has a dropped/ladies’ frame and is silver.”

Simonas Noreika, 6ft9, went missing in Elm Park on July 7. Picture: Martyn Noreika Simonas Noreika, 6ft9, went missing in Elm Park on July 7. Picture: Martyn Noreika

Police say the last sighting of him was at Elm Park Tesco where he was captured on CCTV. Det Insp Lucie Card added: “We are increasingly concerned for Simonas’s well-being. He is a vulnerable person and it is most unlike him to be missing and not to contact his loved ones.

“His family is desperate for news that he is OK. If you think you have seen him or know where he is, please don’t hesitate to call.”

Anyone in Hornchurch, Romford, Epping, Barking, Essex, East or North East London areas with information about Simonas Noreika are urged to contact the police 01 quoting MIS022711 or Missing People on 116000. If seen, please dial 999.