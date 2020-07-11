Police appeal for witnesses after man killed in Harold Hill hit and run

A man in his fifties has died after a collision in Petersfield Avenue just after midnight (00.10hrs) today.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the vehicle did not stop, but was arrested later.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances.

Witnesses are urged to call 101, and quote ref 105/11Jul.