Jailed: Peterborough man stole thousands of pounds and jewellery from homes in Upminster and Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 15:29 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 25 November 2019

Shane Cunninham, 35, from Peterborough has been jailed after committing burglaries in Essex and Upminster. Picture: Essex Police

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for three and a half years for burglaries at addresses in Upminster and Brentwood.

Shane Cunningham from Oxney Road, Peterborough admitted to carrying out three burglaries in Tomkyns Lane, Upminster and Coxtie Green Road and Warley Hall Lane in Brentwood on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

The 35-year-old stole items including jewellery and cash totalling a five figure sum.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, November 18 and pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft and one count of burglary with intent to steal.

Cunningham was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and two 18 month concurrent sentences for offences committed in Cambridgeshire.

Investigating officer Pc Jodie Barnes said: "Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime and I am pleased that the person responsible has been brought to justice and is now serving custodial sentence for his actions."

