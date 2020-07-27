Search

Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight

PUBLISHED: 18:18 27 July 2020

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

One man was injured after an altercation at The Sutton Arms pub in Hornchurch on Friday (July 24). Picture: Google

Police are carrying out enquiries after a man suffered a head injury following an altercation at a Hornchurch pub.

The incident has been captured in a video posted on social media, which shows men hurling chairs inside the Sutton Arms.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers were called to the pub, in Station Lane, at 11,10pm on Friday (July 24) to reports of an altercation inside.

They added: “Officers attended and those involved had left the premises.

“One man suffered a minor head injury and was treated at the scene. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for the pub said: “A group of men created a disturbance at the pub and were removed from the premises. The police have been handed the CCTV to assist them with their enquiries.”

