Man left with head injury after Hornchurch pub fight
PUBLISHED: 18:18 27 July 2020
Police are carrying out enquiries after a man suffered a head injury following an altercation at a Hornchurch pub.
The incident has been captured in a video posted on social media, which shows men hurling chairs inside the Sutton Arms.
A Met Police spokesperson said officers were called to the pub, in Station Lane, at 11,10pm on Friday (July 24) to reports of an altercation inside.
They added: “Officers attended and those involved had left the premises.
“One man suffered a minor head injury and was treated at the scene. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”
A spokesperson for the pub said: “A group of men created a disturbance at the pub and were removed from the premises. The police have been handed the CCTV to assist them with their enquiries.”
