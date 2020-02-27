Search

Man taken to hospital after smashing car into parked vehicles and wall in Rush Green

PUBLISHED: 09:51 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 February 2020

A car crashed into multiple vehicles overnight in Romford and the driver was taken to hospital. Picture: Google Maps

A car crashed into multiple vehicles overnight in Romford and the driver was taken to hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The driver of a car that crashed into multiple vehicles and a wall in Rush Green early this morning has been taken to hospital.

The driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police were called to Rush Green Road by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 2.36am on Thursday, February 27 to a report of a road traffic collision where one car collided into three other vehicles and a garden wall.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: "A car was found to have collided with a number of parked vehicles and a wall.

"The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"His injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening."

A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said: "Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters were called to an incident on Rush Green Road in Romford.

"One vehicle collided into three other vehicles and a garden wall. One man was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

"Fire crews from Dagenham fire station attended the scene.

