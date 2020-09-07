Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation
PUBLISHED: 15:24 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 07 September 2020
The cause of a fire which occurred in Upminster last night (Sunday September 6) remains under investigation.
At 6.08pm, six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at an outbuilding on Gerpins Lane.
Fire crews from Hornchurch, Wennington, Dagenham, Harold Hill and Romford fire stations attended the scene, and controlled the fire by 6.49pm.
A small container holding cabling was destroyed by the fire, with a section of the roof and a van also damaged.
One man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews after being assessed for burns on the scene.
