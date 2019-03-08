Search

Man taken to hospital after reports of assault in Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 10:14 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 15 July 2019

Police were called to reports of an assault in Elm Park on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following reports of an assault in Elm Park.

Police were called to St Nicholas Avenue at around 10pm on Sunday, July 14.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the man was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Another man had left the scene by the time the police arrived.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

