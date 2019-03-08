Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital last night after being hit by a car in Romford.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to Brentwood Road at 10.33pm on Sunday, June 16, "to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian".

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were declared not life threatening or life changing.

"No arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact the police on 101.