Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A man who was hit by a train at Romford station is said to be in a “critical but stable condition”.

Officers from the British Transport Police were called to the station at 4.48pm on Friday, May 3, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended the scene and took a man in his 30s to hospital.

A spokeswoman says his condition is critical but remains stable.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.