Man hit by bus in Harold Hill found trapped under the vehicle

Published: 11:38 AM June 29, 2021

A man was hospitalised last night - June 28 - after being hit by a bus in Hilldene Avenue. His injuries are not life threatening. Police are investigating an assault on the bus driver at the scene.

A man has been hospitalised after being hit by a bus in Harold Hill.

Police were called at around 10.51pm last night (Monday, June 28) to reports that a man had been struck by a bus on Hilldene Avenue.

Officers attended the scene and found a man trapped underneath the vehicle.

At 10.57pm, he was removed and found to be conscious and breathing.

He was then taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were confirmed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are investigating an assault on the bus driver at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Road closures were put into place both ways in Hilldene Avenue, but have since been reopened.