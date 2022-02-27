News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man found dead in Romford

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:28 PM February 27, 2022
Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

Police were called at 9.49am today - Sunday, February 27 - to reports of a man found deceased on Kingsmead Avenue in Romford - Credit: MPS

A man has been found dead in Romford.

The Met was called at 9.49am today - Sunday, February 27 - to reports of a man, believed to be in his 50s, found deceased on Kingsmead Avenue.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

Police are in the process of contacting next of kin.

The death is being treated as unexplained, and at this stage, is not thought to be suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

London Live News
Romford News

