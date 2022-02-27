Man found dead in Romford

Police were called at 9.49am today - Sunday, February 27 - to reports of a man found deceased on Kingsmead Avenue in Romford - Credit: MPS

A man has been found dead in Romford.

The Met was called at 9.49am today - Sunday, February 27 - to reports of a man, believed to be in his 50s, found deceased on Kingsmead Avenue.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

Police are in the process of contacting next of kin.

The death is being treated as unexplained, and at this stage, is not thought to be suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.