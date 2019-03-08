Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park
PUBLISHED: 16:17 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 15 August 2019
Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious.
The London Ambulance Service alerted the police that a man had died in Ambleside Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 at around 11.40am.
He was sadly pronounced dead by medics at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers from Specialist Crime have been informed.
"Officers await the results of further post-mortem examination testing."
No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.