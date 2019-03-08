Search

Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 16:17 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 15 August 2019

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious.

The London Ambulance Service alerted the police that a man had died in Ambleside Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 at around 11.40am.

He was sadly pronounced dead by medics at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers from Specialist Crime have been informed.

"Officers await the results of further post-mortem examination testing."

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

‘No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It’s a miracle no one died’: Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

