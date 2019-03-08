Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Ambulance Service alerted the police that a man had died in Ambleside Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 at around 11.40am.

You may also want to watch:

He was sadly pronounced dead by medics at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers from Specialist Crime have been informed.

"Officers await the results of further post-mortem examination testing."

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.