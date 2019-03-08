Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following 'reports of assault'

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man in his 40s was found collapsed in Romford this lunch time (Monday, June 10).

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to 'reports of an assault' in Mercury Gardens at around 12.14pm.

Upon arrival emergency services discovered a man, believed to be in his 40s, had collapsed.

The spokeswoman told the Recorder: "He has been taken to an east London hospital. We await an update on his condition."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3088/10JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.