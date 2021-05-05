Man in hospital after falling 'from height' in Romford

Published: 1:18 PM May 5, 2021

A man is in hospital after falling "from height" on Western Road this morning (May 5) - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s was injured after "falling from height" in Romford this morning (May 5).

The Met Police were called to the incident on Western Road at 9.18am along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Officers are continuing to make inquiries into the incident.