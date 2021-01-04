News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in collision

Michael Cox

Published: 8:27 AM January 4, 2021    Updated: 8:41 AM January 4, 2021
police lights

A 20-year-old man died in a collision in Havering Road on Sunday, January 3. - Credit: Met Police

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after the death of a man in a collision.

Emergency services attended Havering Road, in Collier Row, at around 4am on Sunday, January 3 after reports that a car had collided with a wall.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A 25-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital - the Met Police said it is awaiting an update on his condition.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1066/03Jan.


