'Crime scene' now confirmed as man found dead after Cranham house fire
Tom Ambrose and Adriana Elgueta
- Credit: Adriana Elgueta
A man has died following a house fire in Upminster this morning, which damaged much of the property.
Police on the scene confirmed at around 11am that the area was now cordoned off as an investigation began.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) received the call at 6.35am and the fire was under control by 8.12am. Neighbours recalled seeing "huge tall flames and black smoke" at 6.50am.
Man found dead after Upminster house fire
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters made up of crews from Hornchurch, Dagenham, Romford, Barking and other surrounding stations were on the scene in St Mary’s Lane.
By 11am a few fire engines were still around and LFB was conducting drone footage.
A spokesperson said: “Most of the roof, half of the first floor and part of the ground floor of a detached house were alight.
“Sadly, one man died at the scene.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by LFB and police.
Did you see what happened? Contact the Romford Recorder with details by emailing news.desk@romfordrecorder.co.uk or call us on 0208 478 4444.
