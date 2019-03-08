Search

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

PUBLISHED: 17:04 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 05 June 2019

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man who suffered a heart attack in a Romford street on Monday died despite the best efforts of emergency responders to save his life, the Metropolitan Police has revealed.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 4.18pm on Monday, June 3, to Crow Lane, Romford, "to reports of a man in cardiac arrest".

She said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man - aged in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.04pm."

The police have confirmed the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Crow Lane closed to traffic for several hours from the junction with Jutsums Lane back to just before Sandgate Close.

