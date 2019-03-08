Search

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

PUBLISHED: 10:57 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 October 2019

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Archant

Emergency services were called to Gallows Corner Tesco yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 15) but were sadly unable to save the life of a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest in the store's car park.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to "reports of a fall" in the Tesco car park in Bryant Avenue at 3.34pm.

Paramedics arrived and called for police assistance at 3.41pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: "We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including two medics in fast respond cars, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene."

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a man aged in his 60s in cardiac arrest.

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at 4.20pm.

"His next-of-kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

