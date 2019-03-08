Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Emergency services were called to Gallows Corner Tesco yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 15) but were sadly unable to save the life of a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest in the store's car park.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to "reports of a fall" in the Tesco car park in Bryant Avenue at 3.34pm.

Paramedics arrived and called for police assistance at 3.41pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: "We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including two medics in fast respond cars, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, a man died at the scene."

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman added: "We were called to reports of a man aged in his 60s in cardiac arrest.

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at 4.20pm.

"His next-of-kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.