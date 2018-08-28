Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches Sophie Riches

Road closures remain in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has died after a car crash in Ardleigh Green this afternoon.

Police were called at 1.20 today (December 19) to reports of a crash on the A127, Ardleigh Green Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a car in collision with several parked vehicles and a lamppost.

The driver, aged in his 70s, was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2.30pm.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Road closures remain in place.

Enquiries continue.