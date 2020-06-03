Romford man died of heart attack after argument at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family Archant

The Romford man who died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Kent, following an altercation with some youths last week, died of a heart attack according to a post-mortem examination.

Police forensic officers in waterproof clothing search the lake near Lullingstone Castle. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Charlie Hilder, 66, died at the scene on Thursday, May 28.

Police believe that, at around 5pm, Mr Hilder was fishing from a boat in a private lake when he saw two boys at the bank near to the weir and asked them to leave.

There was a brief dispute, during which items were allegedly thrown towards Mr Hilder. Several minutes later there was another argument between the boys and Mr Hilder in a car park, which is by the lake and near the castle gate. After the boys had left, at around 5.50pm, Mr Hilder collapsed and later died.

Kent detectives want to speak with the two boys, or anyone who saw them in the area. They are understood to be white and aged between 11 and 18. At the time they were wearing dark T-shirts and lighter coloured shorts. One of them may have been carrying a fishing rod.

Det Ch Insp Ivan Beasley said: “We are seeking to obtain any information that can help us establish the full circumstances leading up to Mr Hilder’s death. We have now established that a man and a woman, aged around 20, were sunbathing or picnicking in the field near to the car park at around 5pm and would urge them to contact us at their earliest opportunity.

“We would also like to obtain any video that may have been recorded by motorists or cyclists who travelled along Castle Road or Shoreham Road, between 12pm and 7pm on 28 May.

“In addition to this, we would ask anyone who attended the Lullingstone Castle area to review personal photographs they have taken as they may feature the boys in the background. A person flying the drone in the area has made contact with our investigators following an earlier appeal and we are grateful for their assistance.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127. Anybody with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site https://mipp.police.uk/

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

