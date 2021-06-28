News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:00 AM June 28, 2021   
Gidea Park Station. Picture: Google Maps

A man was pronounced dead at Gidea Park station - Credit: Archant

A man has died at Gidea Park station, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway station at 10.51am on Saturday morning (June 26).

police cars Gidea Park

An eyewitness reported seeing 11 police cars and ambulances - Credit: Chelsea Louiise Jeffrey

Paramedics also attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
