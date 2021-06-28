Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station
Published: 11:00 AM June 28, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A man has died at Gidea Park station, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway station at 10.51am on Saturday morning (June 26).
Paramedics also attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus