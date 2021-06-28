Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station

Published: 11:00 AM June 28, 2021

A man was pronounced dead at Gidea Park station - Credit: Archant

A man has died at Gidea Park station, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway station at 10.51am on Saturday morning (June 26).

An eyewitness reported seeing 11 police cars and ambulances - Credit: Chelsea Louiise Jeffrey

Paramedics also attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.