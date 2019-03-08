Man, 57, charged with possessing weapons such as crossbow and handgun in Romford Market

John Sidoli, 57, has been charged with several offences of possessing a weapon in a public place. He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Havering MPS Havering MPS

A 57-year-old man has been charged with possessing several weapons in a public place including a handgun and a crossbow.

On Thursday, June 6, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle driving in Market Link, Romford, and when they saw the driver, a man who was already known to police, park in a disabled bay, they approached the car.

Officers then saw cannabis residue on the driver's seat of the car.

The driver John Sidoli, of Whittington Road, Hutton, was arrested and charged with several offences of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The weapons were a crossbow, handgun, knife and an adapted snooker cue.

Mr Sidoli will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 12.