Man arrested after car crashes with motorcyclist in Romford

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 29 November 2019

Police were called at 6.45pm on Thursday, November 28 to reports of a collision in Oldchurch Road. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident after a car crashed with a motorbike.

Police were called at 6.45pm on Thursday, November 28 to reports of a collision between a car and motorcyclist in Oldchurch Road.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

"The male motorcyclist, aged 50s, was taken by the [London Ambulance Service] to an east London hospital where his condition, although serious, is not life threatening."

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.

He is currently in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting 6752/28NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

